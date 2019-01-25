Council of Europe hails 'courageous' ratification of name deal

The Council of Europe (CoE) was the latest EU body on Friday afternoon to congratulate Greece for approving the Prespes accord that promises to bring an end to the 27-year dispute over the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.



“The vote in Greece to approve the name Republic of North Macedonia is both courageous and constructive,” the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland, said in a statement.



“It will hopefully contribute to greater stability and cooperation in the region. I congratulate Prime Minister [Alexis] Tsipras for his resolve and determination towards this successful outcome”.