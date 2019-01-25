UN envoy Nimetz says name deal will bring security in Balkans

The ratification of the agreement signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to end a decades-old name dispute by the Greek Parliament will usher in a new era of security in the Balkans, United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz said on Friday, a few hours after lawmakers approved the deal.



“I wish to commend the Parliament and the government of Greece on this visionary step,” he said in a statement.



“This historic agreement between two neighbors opens the door to a new relationship between them and ushers in a new era for the consolidation of peace and security in the Balkans.”



Nimetz said he looks forward to the completion of the process as outlined in the agreement and reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to working with the two countries.