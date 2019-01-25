NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Body of man found in sea off Piraeus

TAGS: Death

The Piraeus Coast Guard office on Friday was seeking to determine the identity of a man whose body was spotted in the sea close to the port by a crew member on a passenger ship on Thursday.

The body of the man, whose age was estimated at between 35 and 40, was taken to the nearby Thriasio hospital, where medics confirmed his death while a coroner was to rule on the cause.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 