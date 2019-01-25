Body of man found in sea off Piraeus
The Piraeus Coast Guard office on Friday was seeking to determine the identity of a man whose body was spotted in the sea close to the port by a crew member on a passenger ship on Thursday.
The body of the man, whose age was estimated at between 35 and 40, was taken to the nearby Thriasio hospital, where medics confirmed his death while a coroner was to rule on the cause.