Katrougalos signs ratification law for Prespes deal

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos signed the ratification law for the Prespes agreement which was approved by the Greek Parliament earlier on Friday.



“Greece leads in peace and stability in the Balkans and Europe. A new era for our relations with our neighbors,” the minister said in a tweet.



Greek lawmakers ratified a landmark accord that changes the name of the neighbouring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to North Macedonia, ending a decades-old dispute and opening the way for the country to join the European Union and NATO.