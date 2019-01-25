NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Emergency services rescue 8 in two Athens apartment fires

Eight people were hospitalized for preventive reasons on Friday after two fires broke out in apartments in the Athens neighborhoods of Kypseli and Ambelokipi.

Fire service workers rescued an elderly woman from her third-floor apartment in Ambelokipi after being alerted to a blaze there at 8.30 a.m.

About two hours later seven people were evacuated from another fire in a first-floor apartment in Kypseli.

How the fires started remained unclear. 

