Man threatens to start fire in Thessaloniki bank

A man was in police detention in Thessaloniki on Friday after entering a bank in the northern port’s city center earlier in the day holding a jerrycan of fuel which he threatened to set alight.



Staff at the bank branch alerted the police, who dispatched officers to the scene along with a special negotiator, while the fire service sent fire engines and the National First Aid Center (EKAB) sent an ambulance as preventive measures.



No details were available about the man except that he was aged between 30 and 35, had a grievance with the bank and had been demanding compensation.



He was eventually talked round by the negotiator and taken in by police.