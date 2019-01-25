Suspicious suitcases found outside finance ministry
Bomb disposal experts were called in on Friday evening to examine two suitcases that were found inside a rubbish bin outside the finance ministry in central Athens.
The suspicious suitcases were discovered by a passerby at the corner of Mitropoleos and Nikis streets who alerted the ministry's guards.