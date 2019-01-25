ATHEX: Little by little, stocks advance in Athens

The benchmark of the Greek stock market posted gains for the sixth session in a row on Friday, albeit fairly small and on very thin turnover.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 632.34 points, adding 0.16 percent to Wednesday’s 631.32 points. This is the first time in nine months the benchmark has climbed for six days in succession. On a weekly basis it grew 2.58 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.02 percent to 1,685.85 points, while the banks index declined 0.36 percent, as Piraeus gave up 3.28 percent, National conceded 0.52 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.20 percent. Ellaktor jumped 3.40 percent and PPC slumped 2.88 percent.



In total 53 stocks posted gains, 33 took losses and 35 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 28.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s 31.9 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.08 percent to close at 62.57 points.