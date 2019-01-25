US's Bolton calls Prespes deal ratification a 'remarkable achievement'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton congratulated Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Friday for completing the ratification of the Prespes deal that resolves an old disagreement between Athens and Skopje on FYROM's name.



“The United States supports this remarkable achievement that will promote stability and prosperity in the Balkans,” he said in a tweet.



The US has been a vocal supporter of the two countries' efforts to resolve the name dispute. By ratifying the agreement, Greece will stop blocking FYROM's accession into NATO and the European Union.