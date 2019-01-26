COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
There's no money

Financial markets and institutional bodies are sounding the alarm over the perils and uncertainties surrounding the Greek economy. In fact the warnings are multiplying.

Traditionally, fiscal discipline and reforms are shelved during campaign periods as parties are driven by political expediency.

However, Greece cannot afford a repeat of past mistakes that were largely responsible for the financial crisis. Put simply, the money isn’t there.

