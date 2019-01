Gale-force winds reaching speeds of up to 9 Beaufort, storms and hail caused problems in several parts of Greece Friday, hitting the regional units of Laconia and Attica the hardest. Ferries were tied up in the port of Lavrio, while all services to the islands of the Cyclades were canceled from Piraeus and Rafina. The Hellenic Meteorological Service (EMY) said the bad weather will continue through the weekend, with rain and storms expected in most regions. [Intime News]