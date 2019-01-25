Gov't defense council appoints new armed forces chief

Greece's Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) on Friday appointed Lieutenant General Christos Christodoulou as the new chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), after Evangelos Apostolakis left the post to become Defense Minister.



Lieutenant General Georgios Kampas was appointed chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS), Vice Admiral Nicolaos Tsounis remains chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff and Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis is the new chief of the Hellenic Air Force.



The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.