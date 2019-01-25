AEK to face Atromitos in Cup, as favorites are kept apart

The draw for the Greek Cup quarterfinals was rather kind to the three favorites, keeping them apart in the round of games to be played next month.

The biggest match from Friday’s process has been the pairing of Atromitos with last year’s champion AEK, with the first leg to take place in Peristeri. Another interesting tie will be that of Panionios with holder PAOK.

Lamia, that has conquered Panathinaikos for a second season in a row, will now face Olympiakos, while Asteras Tripolis drew the only second-division team left in the competition, Ergotelis, with the first match at Iraklio.

The first legs are scheduled for February 5-7 and the return on February 26-28.