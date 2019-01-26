NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Arrests over firebomb attack at MP's home in Katerini

TAGS: Crime, Protest, Politics

Nine people are being questioned in connection with a firebomb attack on Friday night on the home of leftist SYRIZA MP Betty Skoufa in Katerini, in the northern region of Pieria.

The suspects, who had been protesting the MP’s support for the Prespes name deal outside her home around the time of the attack, face charges of arson, attempted bodily harm and resisting arrest.

No one was hurt in the attack, one of several on the homes of MPs who voted in favor of the name deal between Athens and Skopje which was ratified in Parliament on Friday. 

