Teachers took to the streets of Athens on Saturday in the latest in a series of rallies in the Greek capital against the government’s public sector hiring reforms.



Teachers argue that the changes are unfair to those with years of experience and are also demanding the creation of additional permanent positions.



Earlier this month, the country’s umbrella union representing civil servants, ADEDY, held a 24-hour walkout to express solidarity with teachers objecting to the new hiring system.



Some of the rallies in recent weeks have turned violent, with teachers clashing with riot police.