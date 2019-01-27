With a general election due to take place this year, a major concern is that the leftist SYRIZA government will behave in an unscrupulous manner in the months to come – either by promising more and more handouts while backpedaling on reforms or by seeking to manipulate state institutions in order to advance its own narrow political ends.

The country is in a fragile state. International markets view us with great suspicion and decisions on investments have been put on the back burner. Public opinion is deeply divided.

The toxic and polarizing mood is set to intensify, especially if the government returns to its past habit of trying to discredit its political rivals without evidence.

It would be best for the country if elections were held as soon as possible, and, of course, if extreme actions that could put the country in jeopardy were avoided.