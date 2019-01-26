France welcomes ratification of Prespes accord

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed Friday’s ratification of the Prespes deal by the Greek Parliament.



“I welcome the vote on the Prespa agreement. That is an example of courage and unity for Europe,” Macron said in a message on Twitter late Friday.



France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also hailed the outcome of the vote.



“I welcome today’s vote in the Greek parliament… The Prespa agreement will allow the two states to strengthen relations in many areas while also boosting stability in the western Balkans and the whole Europe,” he said.