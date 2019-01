Greece’s southern Aegean islands have won this year’s European Region of Gastronomy award. The distinction, bestowed by an independent panel of international experts, aims to highlight distinctive food cultures and encourage gastronomic innovation while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle. In the photo, Kalymnos archaeologist Evdoxia Tsougrani carries Xysma bread, which brides traditionally baked to make a good impression on their mothers-in-law. [Stathis Klimis]