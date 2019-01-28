Only 50 people are currently in detention for violating Greek legislation (Law 1608/50) regarding crimes against the state, Kathimerini understands.

This is despite the fact that over the past 60 years hundreds of cases have been brought before the courts, resulting in very strict penalties for wrongdoers.

Experts say the law – whose provisions even stipulate life sentences – is anachronistic, as demonstrated by a court ruling last year to sentence a 53-year-old cleaner to 10 years in jail for lying about her elementary school record. Her sentence was put on hold by a Supreme Court ruling.

The law is also seen as putting off potential investors, as it prevents them from investing in companies or projects in which the Greek state also has a share.