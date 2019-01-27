MONDAY

The Athens Energy Forum 2019, organized by The New York Times, Kathimerini and Skai, starts at the Grand Hyatt Athens (115 Syngrou). To Tuesday. (Info: www.athensenergyforum.com)

The German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds an event marking the end of the first cycle of the educational program “Energy Scouts,” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center at 4 p.m. (Info: griechenland.ahk.de)

Athens-listed company Sunlight holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission in charge of jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness, will discuss the future of Europe and tomorrow’s megatrends with citizens at 10 a.m. at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali; iInfo: ec.europa.eu/info/events/citizens-dialogues). He will also have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yiannis Dragasakis and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and address a committee at the Hellenic Parliament.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will host a press conference to present its fourth report titled “The Greek Economy (4/18),” at 1 p.m.

A Knowledge and Cooperation Bridges conference, titled “EU and U: It’s in Our Hand,” on youth employment, investment and entrepreneurship in the European Union, begins at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali). To Wednesday. (Info: www.euandu.eu)

Athens-listed Selonda Aquacultures resumes its general meeting of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

An international conference titled “Democracy in Crisis” opens at the Acropolis Museum and the European Public Law Organization (2 Polygnotou, Plaka, Athens), featuring more than 60 legal experts, academics and scientists from 35 states. To Friday. (Info: eupoldem.org/democracy-in-crisis)

IHS Markit will present a study on the course of the Greek economy, starting at 6 p.m. at the Benaki Museum (138 Pireos, Athens).

The Convenience Retailing Conference opens at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens) at 8.30 a.m. (Info: www.convenienceretailingconference.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November data on road traffic accidents and the December reading of its producer price index in industry.

Listed firm Livani Publishing Organization holds an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

A recruitment conference titled “Hiring the Right People” takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens; info: www.recruitmentconference.gr).

The 11th International Zootechnia Fair for Livestock & Poultry, which is organized by HELEXPO, gets under way at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Sunday. (Info: zootechnia.helexpo.gr/en)

A public debate organized by the Federation of Industries of Northern Greece will take place in Thessaloniki on the subject of the future of industry, with the participation of Alternate Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas. (Info: m.nagy@sbbe.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its annual New Year’s Reception at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens), starting at 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is scheduled to issue the November reading of its turnover index in retail trade.

FRIDAY

The sixth annual Expotrof exhibition of Greek foods and beverages gets is scheduled to get under way at the Olympic Fencing Center in Elliniko, on the southern coast of Athens. Ends on February 4. (Info: expotrof.gr)

Athens-listed company Aeolian holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.