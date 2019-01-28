Elderly man dies after car plunges into the sea east of Athens

An 80-year-old man was found dead on Sunday night after he apparently drove his car into the sea in Kalamos, eastern Attica.

The car was spotted by a motorist who called the police after seeing its headlights shining in the water.

A local diver was then summoned to help, but the 80-year-old was already dead when he was pulled out of the car.

Reports suggested that the 80-year-old man's wife had reported him missing earlier in the day.