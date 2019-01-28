A 33-year-old man who was found dead in his cell in the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison on Sunday is believed to be part of the same gang as a man who was stabbed to death at the prison earlier this month and another inmate.

Though the 33-year-old Albanian national may have died of a drug overdose, authorities are investigating the possibility of foul play due to his connection with the two men accused of killing Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in 2017, who are suspected members of a gang of Albanian guns for hire.

According to sources, the 33-year-old had provided a safe house in the Athens suburb of Kallithea to the two fellow Albanian convicts before the killing of Zafeiropoulos in an execution-style shooting in his office in downtown Athens in November 2017.

A search of the Kallithea apartment after the two suspected assassins were arrested had turned up revolvers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, ammunition, explosives and two police uniforms. The 33-year-old had also reportedly been connected to other violent incidents that were being investigated by police.

In the meantime, a third Albanian inmate who is seen as the ringleader of the gang and was allegedly the target of a poisoning attempt, had asked for the 33-year-old to testify as a witness to the incident.



An investigation into the 33-year-old's death is under way, with a coroner expected to deliver a report.