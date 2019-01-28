FYROM can expect NATO invite in 'short time,' says Stoltenberg

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) can expect an invitation to join the North Atlantic alliance soon, after Greece ratified the Prespes agreement changing its name to “North Macedonia,” the head of NATO was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We will sign an accession protocol in NATO and we can do that within a short time,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Politico's Playbook.

However, with 29 parliaments having to approve the process, ratification will “take some time” Stoltenberg said, adding that it took Montenegro about a year to join the alliance in 2017.

“As soon as we have signed the accession protocol, Skopje will start to sit at the table,” he added.

Greek lawmakers ratified the controversial Prespes deal on Friday with a majority of 153 in the 300-seat House but still have to approve the Balkan country's accession to NATO, one of Skopje's key terms in agreeing to change the country's name.

FYROM is also eager to join the European Union, with accession talks looking to start this summer.