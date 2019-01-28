BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece to issue a new five-year bond 'soon,' says government source

Greece is set to issue a new five-year bond, a government official told Reuters, in the country’s first attempt to tap financial markets since it emerged from an international bailout program last August.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the issue was expected to take place “soon,” without elaborating on the timing or the amount sought.

The yield on 10-year Greek debt was down 1.5 basis points at 4.07 percent, its lowest since late September last year. [Reuters]

