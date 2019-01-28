EC's Katainen coming to Athens for two-day visit

The European Commission's vice president for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, is expected in Athens for a two-day visit on Tuesday, where he will meet with government officials and also answer questions from the public.

Katainen will be attending a two-day conference on employment, investment and entrepreneurship at the Athens Concert Hall, organized by the Commission’s office in Greece. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the European official will be available for questions from the public as part of the Commission's “Citizens' Dialogue” initiative.

The Finnish official will meet with Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis and Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis, while also speaking with members of Parliament and holding a separate meeting with opposition New Democracy president Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The extensive reforms Greece has carried out have laid the ground for a sustainable recovery: This must be nurtured and maintained to enable the Greek people to reap the benefits of their efforts,” Katainen said in an interview with Kathimerini ahead of his visit.