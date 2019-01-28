WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Chinese New Year | Athens | January 29 & 30

TAGS: Special Event, Culture

Traditional music and dances, displays of breathtaking acrobatics and martial arts, workshops in calligraphy, kite-making, cooking and crafts and other displays make up the fun and educational program of events at the Technopolis complex marking Chinese New Year on Tuesday and Wednesday. Doors open daily at 11 a.m. and admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589

