Dine Athens | Athens | To February 10

Diners Club and Alpha Bank present the fourth installment of Dine Athens, a celebration of the Greek capital's ever expanding and increasingly respected restaurant scene, running through February 10. This premier culinary event offers discounts and special menus at 120 select eateries around the city. The fixed-price menus are set at 15, 30 and 60 euros, and Diners Card holders are entitled to an additional 10 percent discount. The list of restaurants, which includes award-winners, newcomers and all-time classics, is available at www.dineathens.gr.