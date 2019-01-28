Vicky Moscholiou Tribute | Athens | January 29

The Athens Municipality's Greek Music Workshop presents a tribute to Vicky Moscholiou (1943-2005) with a concert of some of the most iconic songs she performed over the course of her lengthy career working with the country's top composers and musicians. The concert tribute at the Olympia Theater features vocalists Lena Alkaiou and Erofyli and starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 20 euros and can be booked in advance at www.viva.gr or tel 11876.



Olympia Theater, 59 Academias, tel 210.528.4800