Greece is Bulgaria's second-biggest tourist market

TAGS: Tourism, Travel

An estimated 9.3 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria last year, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Monday.

Most foreign tourists, nearly 1.4 million, came from neighboring Romania, followed by those from Greece (1.1 million) and Germany (850,000), the statement said.

[Xinhua]

