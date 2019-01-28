Greece is Bulgaria's second-biggest tourist market
An estimated 9.3 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria last year, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said in a statement on Monday.
Most foreign tourists, nearly 1.4 million, came from neighboring Romania, followed by those from Greece (1.1 million) and Germany (850,000), the statement said.
[Xinhua]