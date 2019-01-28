Apostolakis says Greece determined to safeguard territorial integrity

In what was seen as a thinly-disguised warning against Turkey, newly appointed Defense Minister and former Chief of Hellenic National Defense Evangelos Apostolakis said Greece will staunchly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity if it has to.



“Our national airspace, our land borders and maritime boundaries are protected 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – and this is something that we have demonstrated,” Apostolakis said in Parliament Monday.



“Anyone who questions our sovereign rights will instantly be met with a devastating response,” he said.



“Times are crucial and they warrant unity and national understanding.”