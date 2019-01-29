Constitutional Review Committee to vote on Wednesday

Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee is due on Wednesday to vote on the entirety of the proposals submitted by Greece's political parties and lawmakers after the government and the opposition clashed over the final set of proposed changes.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), the committee is due to start voting after the final seven proposals were put forward on Monday – six by ruling SYRIZA and one by opposition New Democracy.

ND's proposal concerns giving military and civil courts equal powers, a proposal that was accepted by SYRIZA on the grounds that it “broadens the limits of freedom and strengthens the institutional operation of military judicial services,” SYRIZA's spokesperson on the committee, Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, said.

ND did not, however, endorse the six proposals put forward by SYRIZA, arguing that they were “superfluous,” the ANA-MPA reported.

The rejection prompted a response from the government, with Katrougalos calling on the opposition to show “greater magnanimity” and saying that the leftist's party's proposals intend to bolster individual, collective and social rights.

Once the committee votes on the entirety of the proposals, these process for amending the Greek Constitution will be put to the plenary.