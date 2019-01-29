More than a million Greek visited Bulgaria last year

Greeks represented the second biggest group of tourists to visit Bulgaria in 2018, as the Balkan nation is experiencing a boom that saw 9.3 million foreigners takes in its attractions last year, 4.4 percent above the year before that.

According to a report by the World Tourism & Travel Council quoted by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday, Bulgaria received 1.1 million Greeks last year, behind Romania's 1.4 million travelers and above Germany's 850,000.

The next spots were taken up by travelers from Turkey, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Russia, with 625,000, 560,000 and 511,000 visitors respectively.

Tourism accounted for 11.5 percent of Bulgaria's gross domestic product in 2017, the report said.