Turkish defense minister extends invitation to new Greek counterpart, media reports

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has reportedly sent a letter of congratulations to Hellenic National Defense General Staff Evangelos Apostolakis for his appointment as Greek minister of defense after Panos Kammenos broke from the government coalition earlier this month and stepped down from the role.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, Akar also invited Apostolakis to visit Turkey, emphasizing the importance of “developing cooperation in military field” and “good neighborly relations.”

Anadolu hailed the initiative as an effort by Akar to reduce tension in the eastern Aegean and the Mediterranean, particularly as it came on the anniversary of the 1996 Imia crisis that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war.