Egalite | Athens | To February 2

The Franco-Hellenic Association has invited 18 contemporary artists from France and Greece to explore the notion of “Egalite” (Equality), as one part of a five-part series on the guiding principles of the French republic. The show runs through Saturday, February 2, and opening hours are 5 to 9 p.m. through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on the final day. Admission is free of charge.



Franco-Hellenic Association, 2 Kolonaki Square (4th floor), tel 210.360.6231