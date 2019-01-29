WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Egalite | Athens | To February 2

TAGS: Visual Arts

The Franco-Hellenic Association has invited 18 contemporary artists from France and Greece to explore the notion of “Egalite” (Equality), as one part of a five-part series on the guiding principles of the French republic. The show runs through Saturday, February 2, and opening hours are 5 to 9 p.m. through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on the final day. Admission is free of charge.

Franco-Hellenic Association, 2 Kolonaki Square (4th floor), tel 210.360.6231

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 