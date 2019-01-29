Dimitris Kalantzis Sextet | Athens | January 30
Online
Jazz pianist and musical arranger Dimitris Kalantzis has teamed up with three talented young vocalists – Monique Kabasele, Eleni-Ermina Sofou and Marissa Athitaki – for an evening of jazz standards and classic Afro-American numbers at the Half Note on Wednesday, January 30. Doors open at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.
Jazz pianist and musical arranger Dimitris Kalantzis has teamed up with three talented young vocalists – Monique Kabasele, Eleni-Ermina Sofou and Marissa Athitaki – for an evening of jazz standards and classic Afro-American numbers at the Half Note on Wednesday, January 30. Doors open at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.
Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr