Molester, 65, nabbed in Agrinio

A 65-year-old man faced a prosecutor in Agrinio Tuesday on charges of sexually molesting a minor.

According to investigators, the suspect met the girl online and managed to lure the 17-year-old from her home on the Ionian island of Corfu to Antirio on the Greek mainland, where the suspect collected her and drove her to the village of Thermos in Aitoloacarnania.

The police traced the man after being alerted by the girl's parents.

A medical examiner was to determine the extent of the girl’s abuse.

