Gastroenteritis spike in Kastoria prompts KEELPNO public warning

More than 400 cases of gastroenteritis have been reported in the region of Kastoria in northern Greece so far this year, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO).

Laboratory tests on stool samples have shown that the gastroenteritis was caused by a virus.

The cases were reported at the General Hospital of Kastoria and the Argos Orestiko Health Center.

KEELPNO has recommended that the public adhere to strict sanitation standards to avoid catching and/or spreading the virus.

A team from KEELPNO has arrived in Kastoria to coordinate efforts to deal with the problem.