Six arrests on drug charges in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki said Tuesday that they had arrested six foreign nationals for drug possession and dealing inside and around the city’s Aristotle University.

The six suspects – who are from Algeria, Iraq, Syria and Albania – were arrested as part of ongoing efforts by police in the northern port city to curb lawlessness in and around university campuses.

They were to face a local prosecutor.

According to local reports, two of the suspects – a 21-year-old Syrian and a 25-year-old Algerian who were found to be in possession of cannabis and 340 euros in cash – put up strong resistance to police officers during their arrest. 

