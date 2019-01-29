Six arrests on drug charges in Thessaloniki
Police in Thessaloniki said Tuesday that they had arrested six foreign nationals for drug possession and dealing inside and around the city’s Aristotle University.
The six suspects – who are from Algeria, Iraq, Syria and Albania – were arrested as part of ongoing efforts by police in the northern port city to curb lawlessness in and around university campuses.
They were to face a local prosecutor.
According to local reports, two of the suspects – a 21-year-old Syrian and a 25-year-old Algerian who were found to be in possession of cannabis and 340 euros in cash – put up strong resistance to police officers during their arrest.