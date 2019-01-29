Tsipras: Relations with Turkey should be based on respect for international law

Relations between Greece and Turkey must be based on respect for international law, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, in statements during the fifth Southern EU Countries Summit in Nicosia.



The gathering of leaders from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and Malta will focus on migration and other regional issues.



“All seven [leaders] agree that relations of each separate country and the EU's with Turkey must be based on mutual respect and respect for international law,” Tsipras said.



Tsipras is scheduled to travel to Istanbul on February 5 for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Commenting on the Cypriot issue, he reiterated Greece's position for a viable solution on the island without guarantor powers or occupation armies.



“This solution must be for the benefit of all Cypriots – Greek-Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots,” he added.