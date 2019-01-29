Another bus driver attacked in western Attica

The violent mugging of a bus driver in Ilion, western Attica, on Monday night, has drawn attention to the increasingly risky conditions faced by those working routes in the area.

In the latest attack, which occurred at 10.30 p.m. on Monday, five youths targeted a driver on the 701 Anthoupoli-Kamatero route, assaulting him and robbing him of his cellphone and motorcycle helmet. The assailants smashed the bus windscreen before fleeing.

Buses on the same line have been vandalized and workers say attacks are becoming more frequent.

The 701 route is now being diverted in the evenings. Similar attacks on the 805 Aspropyrgos-Neoktista route led to services being stopped earlier.