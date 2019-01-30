Zongolopoulos at the SNFCC

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens has just inaugurated an exhibition of outdoor sculptures by artist George Zongolopoulos that have been brought together from both Greece and abroad. The exhibition, organized in collaboration with the George Zongolopoulos Foundation, reveals how the artist’s public artwork “converses with installation sites and locations where it enters into communication with the public on a daily basis,” the SNFCC said in its presentation. Eight sculptures are on display in the SNFCC’s Agora and Rear Agora areas. [Elpidoforos Pappas/SNFCC]