Anastasiades congratulates Tsipras on ratification of Prespes deal

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the ratification of the Prespes accord with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) which will change the small Balkan state’s name to Republic of North Macedonia, ending a 28-year-old row between Athens and Skopje.



In televised statements ahead of their meeting in Nicosia Wednesday, Anastasiades said the Greek premier had shown the required courage to bring an “unnecessary” dispute to an end, while opening the doors to cooperation, peace and stability in the region.



Anastasiades stressed that the name-change deal does away with the irredentist elements included in FYROM’s constitution.



Tsipras described the accord as a “historic step” that reinforces Greece’s international credibility.



He said he believes that the deal will help efforts to reach a fair and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem.