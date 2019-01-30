Two suspects held over mugging of bus driver in Ilion

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent mugging of a bus driver in Ilion, western Attica, police said Wednesday.



Police sources said the suspects are Roma.



Five youths targeted a driver on the 701 Anthoupoli-Kamatero route on Monday night, assaulting him and robbing him of his cellphone and motorcycle helmet. The assailants smashed the bus windscreen before fleeing.



Buses on the same line have been vandalized and workers say attacks are becoming more frequent.



The 701 route is now being diverted in the evenings. Similar attacks on the 805 Aspropyrgos-Neoktista route led to services being stopped earlier.