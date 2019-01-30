Macron: Prespes accord an example for problem solving

The Prespes accord sets an example for problem solving in Europe and beyond, French President Emmanuel Macron has said in reference to the name dispute reached between Greece and Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).



Macron made the comments at the end of the fifth Southern EU Countries Summit in Nicosia.



Speaking of bilateral relations between France and Cyprus, Macron said they represent “an excellent example of collaboration, particularly in the areas of energy and defense.”



He reiterated France’s support in efforts to negotiate a settlement of the Cyprus problem, while stressing the need for respect of the island’s sovereignty.



Attempts to tap resources in the eastern Mediterranean, which is believed to be rich in natural gas, have fueled tensions between Turkey and Greece, which has a defense pact with Cyprus’s internationally recognized government.