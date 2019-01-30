Tsipras dividing Greeks, says opposition leader

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for describing protesters at a recent mass rally against the name deal between Greece and Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as “far right populists.”



The Greek premier reportedly made the remarks during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nicosia on Tuesday.



“Tsipras yesterday once again insulted the Greek people. He described, not only as far right supporters, but also as mindless [people] those who are opposing the Prespes agreement. And he behaved in such insolent and irresponsible manner in front of foreign leaders,” Mitsotakis said Wednesday.



“However, he had nothing to say about [FYROM Prime Minister Zoran] Zaev who keeps calling Skopje ‘Macedonia’,” Mitsotakis said.



After accusing Tsipras of dividing the Greek people, Mitsotakis added: “Greeks will stay united, proud and dignified. And they will soon give [Tsipras] the answer he deserves.”