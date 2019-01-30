Government hits back at Mitsotakis remarks

The government on Wednesday hit back at criticism from main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who accused the leftist prime minister of insulting demonstrators protesting the Prespes name deal during a rally in Athens earlier this month.

“Mitsotakis completely ignorant of the impression made on the international public opinion and European leaders by himself, his party and the violent acts committed by the attack squads outside Greek Parliament,” government sources said.

“If [television] cameras were to register the off-record comments by European leaders... perhaps [Mitsotakis] would realize the damage he has inflicted on his party as well as the country,” the same sources said.

Mitsotakis had earlier on Wednesday criticized Alexis Tsipras for describing anti-Prespes protesters as “far-right populists.” Tsipras reportedly made the comments during a private conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nicosia on Tuesday.

“Tsipras yesterday once again insulted the Greek people. He described those opposing the Prespes agreement not only as far-right supporters, but also as mindless. And he behaved in such insolent and irresponsible manner in front of foreign leaders,” Mitsotakis said.



“However, he had nothing to say about [FYROM Prime Minister Zoran] Zaev who keeps calling Skopje ‘Macedonia’,” Mitsotakis said.

After accusing Tsipras of dividing the Greek people, Mitsotakis added: “Greeks will stay united, proud and dignified. And they will soon give [Tsipras] the answer he deserves.”