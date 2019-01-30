WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Stephen Smith | Athens | January 31

TAGS: Lecture, History

In cooperation with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, the Athens Concert Hall presents Oxford University professor Stephen Smith, who will deliver a lecture titled “Revolution and the People in Russia and China: A Comparative History” on Thursday, January 31. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. and will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

