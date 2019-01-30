German support for the InvestGR Forum

The German Embassy in Athens and the German-Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce announced on Wednesday that they are offering their support to this year's InvestGR Forum for Foreign Investments in Greece, to take place in June.



The InvestGR Forum already has the backing of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece and the Economy and Development Ministry, as well as the academic support of the Athens University of Economics and Business.



Now, the addition of the German Embassy and the German-Hellenic Chamber sends out a strong call for local and foreign investors to support the Greek economy.



The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yiannopoulos, was pleased to see the German Embassy and the German-Hellenic Chamber getting behind the annual event, saying this support “has a strong symbolic value but is also of practical significance for the critical issue of foreign direct investment and its contribution to the recovery of the Greek economy. On this occasion, I would like to emphasize the great interest of large foreign companies in participating in the InvestGR Forum in June, and, in particular, in the discussion panels such as energy, tourism and the digital economy and innovation.”