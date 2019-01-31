Two of four suspects in referee attack identified

Police said on Wednesday they have identified two of four men linked to an attack on international and national soccer referee Thanassis Tzilos last December in the central Greek city of Larissa.

According to reports, police will issue arrest warrants in the next few days for the two men – aged 28 and 46.

The former is a soccer player for a team in Piraeus, southern Athens, while the latter is a member of a supporters club. Both have criminal records.

Tzilos, a civil engineer, was attacked as he left home to go to work by four men who had covered their faces. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.