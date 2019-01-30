MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Downpours wreak damage across the country

The area of Timenio, near Argos in the Peloponnese, remained largely flooded on Wednesday following protracted heavy rainfall that has submerged hundreds of hectares of farmland across the country. Messinia and Ilia were badly hit by flooding, as was the plain of Philippi near Kavala, in northern Greece. Meanwhile landslides were reported in Viotia, Chios, Lesvos, Kos and Arachova. On Lesvos, municipal authorities appealed for the island to be declared in a state of emergency. The bad weather also had an impact on the main port of Lesvos, with reports of flooding at local schools. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]

